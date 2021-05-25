Gareth Southgate has selected 33 players for his provisional England squad for the Euro tournament.

The selection includes the likes of Tottenham’s Harry Kane, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and John Stones, Man United’s Marcus Rashford.

Southgate is waiting until after the Champions League final before confirming the 26 players for the tournament in fear of injuries. The final selection will be announced on June 1 which is UEFA’s final deadline to name the squad for the Championships.

England’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton) & Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City) & Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United/West Ham United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillps (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United) & James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) & Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).