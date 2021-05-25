Eight out of nine games in the Chibuku Super Cup Matchday 1 were streamed live on Facebook over the weekend.

Four broadcasters – ZimPapers Television Network, Nation TV, Heart and Soul TV and ZBCTV were each assigned to cover Group 1-4 respectively.

Here is the report on the uptake of streams for the first matchday of the competition:

The Group 1 matches in Harare by ZimPapers Television Network had decent coverage and managed to attract a bigger audience.

The Herentals-Dynamos tie had over 34,000 viewers on the ZTN Facebook page and the feed was shared with the PSL and Castle Lager pages. The CAPS United-Yadah game also attracted considerable viewership.

The Group 2 game in Bulawayo between Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders was projected to attract a similar following but recorded a disappointing 5,300 views.

The viewership was mainly affected by a couple of reasons, chiefly among them, the low number of followers on the broadcaster Nation TV’s Facebook page and the feed was not shared with the PSL and Castle Lager pages.

The broadcast for both Group 2 games (the other one being Bulawayo City vs Chicken Inn) was rather mediocre with the stream lacking proper sound and visuals containing untimed replays.

ZBC TV had a fair coverage of Group 4 in Zvishavane with the match between Triangle United and Ngezi Platinum recording over 14,000 views but the stream for FC Platinum vs WhaWha posted a small audience of 5,300.

Heart and Soul TV only managed to show one match in Group 3 -Manica Diamonds vs Cranborne Bullets, and their coverage was not up to the best standards with their visuals containing few camera angles and commentary off colour.

The match recorded 5,200 views.