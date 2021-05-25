The France-based Warriors duo of striker Tino Kadewere and midfielder Marshall Munetsi will both have new coaches next season after the previous ones parted ways with their respective clubs.

Kadewere is on the ranks of Olympique Lyon, who missed out on Champions League football for next season on the last day of the 2020/21 campaign.

Les Gones coach Rudi Garcia will be leaving the club.

Munetsi turns out for Stade de Reims, who were under the tutelage David Guion, who guided them to 14th place finish.

The club announced today that the Frenchman is leaving the club.

“While the paths of the Stade de Reims and David Guion officially separate this evening, the club of the city of the Coronations would like to salute the work carried out by its coach as well as the constant investment of its staff on the occasion of the last four seasons” Reims said via a statement.

