Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi has been nominated for The Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament at this year’s South African Premier Soccer League Awards.

The Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) captain helped his side win the competition, keeping a clean sheet in the final against Chippa United.

His other top performances in the campaign came in the semifinal victory against Mamelodi Sundowns where was he named the Man of the Match. The keeper didn’t concede during the regulation time and then saved Hlompho Kekana’s kick in the penalty shootout to secure the win.

In safe hands 🧤 Washington Arubi was in fine form against Sundowns as his heroics sealed TTM's spot in the #NedbankCup2021 final. Rate his performance in today's encounter 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7nPpbFf5Z8 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 18, 2021

Arubi has been nominated along with team-mate Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile.

The winner will be announced at the award ceremony soon after the season had ended.