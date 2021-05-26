UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona Real Madrid and Juventus over their involvement in the European Super League plan.

The three teams are the only clubs from the original 12 yet to formally withdraw from the breakaway away league and are now facing a two-year ban from all UEFA competitions.

In a statement, UEFA said: “Following an investigation conducted by Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for a potential violation of Uefa’s legal framework.

“Further information will be made available in due course.”

The other nine clubs who pulled out of the European Super League – including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham – have apologized and will sacrifice 5% of their European competition revenue which makes a total of €15m (£13m) as part of a reconciliation agreement with the governing body.