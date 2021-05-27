Warriors star Teenage Hadebe is reportedly on the radar of American Major Soccer League side, Houston Dynamo.

The 25-year-old for Kaizer Chiefs defender is currently on the ranks of Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor, for whom he has had two impressive seasons since moving from the Soweto giants in 2019.

Hadebe was named in the the division’s team of the season in his debut campaign, and finished off the 2020/21 campaign on a high by scoring twice as well as providing an assist.

According to respected Turkish football journalist Salim Manav, Dynamo are interested in the services of the gangly central defender, and have tabled Malatyaspor an offer of €1.5 million, while talks are said to have commenced.

Until the Warriors’ 0-2 defeat to Zambia in the AFCON qualifiers dead rubber in which coach Zdravko Logarusic rested most regular players including Hadebe, the ever-reliable defender was the only player to have played every minute of Warriors games since 2019.

