The Warriors have remained unchanged on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The national team is number 107 in the world while in Africa, it’s on the 24th place.

The latest rankings will be used in the seeding of the teams for the draw of the Afcon 2021 finals scheduled for January next year in Cameroon. The draw ceremony will take place on 25 June 2021.

Zimbabwe are among the twenty-three teams that qualified for the competition. The other place will be taken up by the winner in the postponed match between Benin or Sierra Leone.

Only eight teams – Sudan, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leon/Benin, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia and Malawi – are placed below the Warriors meaning they are likely to be seeded together.

Meanwhile, Senegal still remains the highest ranked team on the continent while Belgium retained the top spot in the world.

World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. France, 3. Brazil, 4. England, 5. Portugal, 6. Spain, 7. Italy, 8. Argentina, 9. Uruguay, 10. Denmark.

Africa Top 10: 1. Senegal, 2. Tunisia, 3. Nigeria, 4. Algeria, 5. Morocco, 6. Egypt, 7. Ghana, 8. Cameroon, 9. Mali, 10. Ivory Coast.