Reports coming through indicate that Zinedine Zidane is set to leave Real Madrid for the second time in his managerial career.

The Frenchman left Los Blancos for the first time after the 2018 Champions League final in Kiev.

His charges failed to win a trophy this season despite courageously-shrugging off injuries to reach the Champions League semi-final, and took the La Liga battle with eventual winners and City rivals Atletico, right to the wire.

Renowned Sky Italia football journalist Fabrizio Romano, claims Zidane has decided to part ways with Madrid with immediate effect.

It is also being suggested that should Zidane end up leaving, Massimiliano Allegri, the former Juventus coach, will take over.

