Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic wants to select fringe players in his squad for this year’s COSAFA Cup but will not pick those that haven’t been active in the local league.

The 2021 season started last weekend with the Chibuku Super Cup games but some stars missed the action due to registration issues with the PSL.

The players that have been affected include Valentine Kadonzvo (Ngezi Platinum), Innocent Mucheneka (FC Platinum) and Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders).

Speaking to NewsDay, Warriors team-manager Wellington Mupandare said: “Obviously, those that are not playing will not be considered for the Cosafa tournament.

“The coach had said he was interested in giving a chance to fringe players and if they are not playing, then there is nothing the coach can do. He will consider other players.”

The competition will be played from 2-17 July in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Logarusic ,who is scheduled to arrive from Croatia on June 1 to begin the preparations for the tournament, is considering calling Leicester City youngster Tawanda Maswanhise to the national team for the upcoming COSAFA Cup tournament.

Maswanhise was born in England to Zimbabwean parents which makes him eligible to feature for the Warriors.

The midfielder hasn’t been capped at any level with his country of birth.