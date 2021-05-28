Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa has signed a new deal with English League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 29-year old’s contract was set to expire in June after signing for six months in January from Nottingham Forest. He is one of the nine players at the club who have been offered new deals.

Wigan confirmed the news in their 2020/21 Retained List Update posted on their official website.

Darikwa’s contract extension follows after some impressive performances since his arrival in January.

The right-back, who had been frozen at Nottingham for the first half of the previous season, become a key figure in the Latics’ squad. He featured twenty-six times in the league, starting in the first XI in all his appearances.