Dynamos picked their first triumph in the Chibuku Super Cup Group A after thrashing Yadah 4-0, with debutant Shadreck Nyahwa scoring a brace.

The midfielder, who missed the campaign opener against Herentals last week through ineligibility issues, broke the deadlock from close range as early as in the 9th minute.

The Glamour Boys doubled the cushion on minute 20 courtesy of Albert Eounde’s curling effort before Godknows Murwira netted the team’s third with a beautiful long-range strike that hit the top corner from some 35-yards out.

Nyahwa came back again and completed his brace just after the hour to seal the victory.

The result sees Dynamos moving to four points on Group 1 standings while Yadah have now lost their first two games.

At Mandava, FC Platinum cruised to their second win in Group 4 and inched closer to qualifying to the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating Triangle United 2-1.

The Platinum Boys came from behind in the match after conceding in the 12th minute through Delic Murimba.

Stanley Ngala then secured the equaliser on the half-hour before Rodwell Chinyengetere got the winner from the spot later on in the second half.

Elsewhere, Bulawayo Chiefs drew Bulawayo City 2-2 while Black Rhinos played to a goalless draw against Cranborne Bullets.