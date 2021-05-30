CAPS United midfielder Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo has pleaded with the club’s fans to be patient with the team, saying it will soon tick and start winning games.

Makepekepe played out an entertaining 1-1 stalemate with Harare City in the Chibuku Super Cup today, having also drawn with Yadah in the first match but Chitiyo, who was named man of the match, said they will start winning soon.

“I feel proud of myself, it has been almost one and half years without football and I’m very happy with this man of the match and I would also want to thank my teammates for helping me,” he said after the game.

“We created so many chances, but we coudn’t convert, just like in the first game.”

“I just want to say to the fans, you must have patience with us. Next game we will try our best to win,” added Chitiyo.

Up next for the Green Machine is a mouth-watering Harare derby against rivals Dynamos.

