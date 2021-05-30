Denver Mukamba’s impressive form in front of goal continues after he scored again in Ngezi Platinum Stars’ impressive 3-0 over Whahwa in the Chibuku Super Cup on Sunday.

The former Warriors captain scored twice last in week’s 3-1 win over Triangle United in the opening round of fixtures and also provided an assist.

Today, the lanky midfielder doubled Madamburo’s advantage in the 19th minute after new boy Valentine Kadonzvo had put them into an early lead.

Ngezi got their third goal through Kadonzvo, who got his brace just before the half time break.

The win means that Ngezi and FC Platinum, who beat Triange yesterday, have progressed to the quarter-finals.

