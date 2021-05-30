Elvis Moyo is currently training with Chicken Inn and a deal is expected to be completed when the next transfer window opens in July.

Coach Joey Antipas confirmed the news to Bmetro, saying: “Elvis is training with us and he is one kind of a player that every coach would like to have in his team.

“It’s unfortunate he came to us after the players registration deadline. However, we are looking forward to officially engaging him when the next transfer window opens.”

Moyo was last in the books of Chippa United in South Africa along with his twin brother Kevin who is now playing for Nkana FC in Zambia.

This is the first time the twins have gone separate ways after also playing together at FC Platinum for several seasons before moving to South Africa.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn will face Highlanders this afternoon in the Chibuku Super Cup Group 2 game at Barbourfields Stadium.

And Antipas believes the meeting will be a tricky encounter for them.

He said: “It’s early days yet but it’s a big match for us. Highlanders are coming from a big win against a bogey side Bulawayo Chiefs. It’s going to be an intriguing match. All I can say is may the best team of the day win.”

