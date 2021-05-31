The Chibuku Super Cup action will continue in the midweek with Matchday 3 games while the following round has been scheduled for the weekend.

On Wednesday, there will be a Group 1 doubleheader at the National Sports Stadium with Harare City taking on Yadah at 11 am before CAPS United face Herentals at 3 pm.

Dynamos and ZPC Kariba will clash in the other Group 1 encounter on Thursday. Group 4 teams will also play on the same day but will not be involved in the weekend’s games along with the rest of the teams.

The biggest game of the weekend will involve city rivals – Dynamos and CAPS United – in the Harare Derby at the National Sports Stadium. The teams will play on matchday 4 because their Group 1 has six teams and will have extra two rounds to play.

ZTN will stream the derby live on their platforms.

No fans will be allowed into the match venues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the Matchday 3 fixtures:

Wed, June 2

Harare City vs Yadah (Grp 1, NSS at 11 am)

Herentals vs CAPS United (Grp 1, NSS at 3 pm)

Thu, June 3

WhaWha vs Triangle (Grp 4, Mandava at 11 am)

Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 1 pm)

FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Grp 4, Mandava at 3 pm)

Matchday 4 Fixtures

Sat, June 5

Harare City vs Herentals (Grp 1, NSS at 11 am)

Manica Diamonds vs Black Rhinos (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chicken Inn (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 3 pm)

Sun, June 6

Yadah vs ZPC Kariba (Grp 1, NSS at 11 pm)

Cranborne Bullets vs Tenax (Grp 3, Sakubva at 1 pm)

Highlanders vs Bulawayo City (Grp 2, Barbourfields at 1 pm)

CAPS United vs Dynamos (Grp 1, NSS at 3 pm)