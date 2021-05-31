Mamelodi Sundowns have asked the agents of their former coach Pitso Mosimane to repay a commission fee of about R8,6m (US$628,000) which was paid during the renewal of the gaffer’s contract with the club last year.

Pisto signed a new four-year deal with the Pretoria side in April 2020 but resigned five months later to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Sundowns are now suing Mosimane and his representative, MT Sports Marketing and Management, which is owned by the coach’s wife Moira Tlhagale.

The news was confirmed in a statement released on Monday by the agency.

The statement reads: “It is with a deep measure of shock and disappointment that MT Sports Marketing and Management has received summons from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C demanding to be paid back commission fees in lieu of coach Pitso Mosimane.

“We have received communication from Mamelodi Sundowns and have attempted to reach an amicable solution to this matter‚ however they have not responded to our request to meet with us.

“We attempted to speak to then club president Dr Patrice Motsepe in January this year‚ and we were refused‚ and also last week with chairman Tlhopane Motsepe‚ we were met with silence.”

The development follows after Masandawana supporters hurled insults at Mosimane and his mother during the Champions League clash in Pretoria over a week.

There have also been reports alleging that Moira has been accusing Motsepe of match-fixing and being behind Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer ban but MT Sports have denied the accusations.