Celebrated South African sportscaster Carol Tshabalala has lauded Warriors striker Tino Kadewere’s debut season at French side Olympique Lyon.

Kadewere joined Les Gones from Ligue 2 side Le Havre at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign and forced his way into Rudi Garcia’s star-studded attack comprising of Dutchman Memphis Depay, Karl Toko-Ekambi and Mousa Dembele, who was later loaned to Atletico Madrid.

The lanky striker scored 10 league goals from 23 appearances in a season which Lyon agonizingly- missed out on Champions League qualification, a mark which did not go unnoticed by Tshabalala, who met the Warriors star in South Africa yesterday.

