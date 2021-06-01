The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced that a player tested positive for Covid-19 after the latest testing ahead of match day two of the Chibuku Super Cup this past weekend.

Football in the country is back from an 18 month break necessitated by the novel virus, with fans not being allowed in the stadiums as a measure to curb it’s spreading.

The Chibuku Super Cup is the curtain raiser for the impending league return, slated for early July and after the latest testing, the PSL confirmed one player had returned a positive result.

“Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing for match day two conducted, one player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was not part of match day activities. The player will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with the PSL, Zifa, SRC, Ministry of Health and Child Welfare and WHO guidelines and protocols,” the PSL said in a statement.

“The PSL remains in contact with the relevant health authorities in implementation of the COVID-19 protocols to enable our fixtures to be played as scheduled. We urge the clubs and all our stakeholders to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus. The league will not be specific details on the club or individual. We wish the player speedy recovery.”

Related