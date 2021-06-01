South African NFD club Cape Umoya United is set to offer Gabriel Nyoni a new role as the player’s chances of playing again have become slim.

The Zimbabwean winger suffered a serious foot injury early this year which required a second surgery.

Umoya’s management are now thinking of giving him a different role at the club in the meantime.

Nyoni, who is a Marketing degree holder, confirmed the news on Twitter but didn’t reveal much.

He tweeted: “I didn’t waste my four years at University. Now I see how important it was. If you can, please do encourage your child to balance talent and Education. It’s imperative. New Role, excited.”

Umoya’s Head coach Roger de Sa also confirmed the development to KickOff.com, saying: “I had a vague conversation with him about using him in different positions at the club while undergoing his rehab. Will check his skills, availability and interests before deciding. Also check in with doctor.”