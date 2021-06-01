Spanish giants Real Madrid are on the verge of naming Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager, reports suggest.

Los Blancos recently parted ways with Zinedine Zidane, who left the 13-time European champions for the second time in his managerial career.

Marca, a sports publication in Spain’s capital Madrid, claim that the Florentino Perez-led board has opted for the Italian to replace Zidane.

Ancelotti, who is currently the Everton manager, left the Spanish giants at the beginning of the 2014/15 season, having led the club to their 10th European crown in Lisbon the previous year.

