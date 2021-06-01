Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande believes the team did not show enough commitment to work as a unit under former coach Gavin Hunt.

Hunt was fired last week following a string of poor results which saw 11th-placed Amakhosi managing just five wins in their last 20 league matches. The team’s last outing was a disheartening midweek 2-1 defeat against bottom club Leopards.

“We should have done better,” said Katsande.

“Me as Williard, I should have done better but at the same time as a team we need to pull in the same direction of which we didn’t pull in the same direction because of hick-ups here and there.”

Chiefs will begin life in the post-Gavin Hunt era when they face Golden Arrows in the penultimate round on Wednesday before wrapping up the campaign against TS Galaxy.

“We are going to play an important game against Arrows and we are coming back from a defeat [against Leopards].

“We want to apply ourselves and redeem our dignity‚” added Katsande.