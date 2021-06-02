Lionel Messi has reportedly agreed to extend his stay ar Barcelona by two more years.

The 33-year-old’s future has been surrounded by uncertainty as his current deal is expiring this June.

Talks have been on going with Barca willing to retain his services.

And according to to Spanish outlet Cadena Cope, as cited by The Daily Mail, the Argentine has accepted the club’s financial package as well as the payment structure that they have proposed as part of the deal.

The publication adds that the two parties are now tying loose ends of their potential contract.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta also confirmed talks were progressing well with Messi’s representatives, and insisted the issue with the contract was never Messi’s financial motives.

Should the deal be completed, it will mark a remarkable turnaround from twelve months ago when Messi was pushing for his early release a year from his agreement.

The superstar has been at the Catalonia club for the past seventeen years, winning 34 trophies along the way.