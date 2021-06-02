The nominees for the men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year award have been announced.
Six players are vying for the accolade with four of them plying their trade at Manchester City.
Last year’s winner Kevin De Bruyne is among the nominees along with City teammates Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias.
The other two nominees outside of City are Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane of Tottenham.
The award recognises the outstanding performers throughout the most recent season, and is voted for by the players themselves.
The Young Player of the Year contenders also include Foden who is joined by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Champions League-winning Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood.
NOMINEES FOR THE MEN’S PFA PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur
Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
Phil Foden – Manchester City
Ruben Dias – Manchester City
NOMINEES FOR THE MEN’S PFA YOUNG PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
Declan Rice – West Ham
Mason Greenwood – Manchester United
Mason Mount – Chelsea
Phil Foden – Manchester City
Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool