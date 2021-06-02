The nominees for the men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year award have been announced.

Six players are vying for the accolade with four of them plying their trade at Manchester City.

Last year’s winner Kevin De Bruyne is among the nominees along with City teammates Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Ruben Dias.

The other two nominees outside of City are Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane of Tottenham.

The award recognises the outstanding performers throughout the most recent season, and is voted for by the players themselves.

The Young Player of the Year contenders also include Foden who is joined by Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, Champions League-winning Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood.

NOMINEES FOR THE MEN’S PFA PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Ruben Dias – Manchester City

NOMINEES FOR THE MEN’S PFA YOUNG PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Declan Rice – West Ham

Mason Greenwood – Manchester United

Mason Mount – Chelsea

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

