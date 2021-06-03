Dynamos coach Tonderai ‘Stanza’ Ndiraya has emphasised the need for Zimbabwean football not to recycle players but instead develop youngsters.

The Warriors assistant coach has been hailed for unleashing the Prince Edward duo of Bill Antonio and Luke Musikiri, two youngsters who have reminded the local football fraternity that school boys can still shine on the biggest stage, for the big clubs.

Speaking after today’s 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba in the Chibuku Super Cup, in which both Antonio and Musikiri were instrumental, Ndiraya explained why young players are a vital cog in the development of the local game.

“I remember speaking to the media when we signed these boys, not only Bill (Antonio) but Luke Musikiri, who also played today, a 16-year old from Prince Edward as well,” he told journalists in his post match press conference.

“We saw the potential in Bill, at training, and that really pushed us to play him, even ahead of experienced players that we have and we saw what he did last week (in the 4-0 demolition of Yadah).”

“So he carried over from last week’s performance and today he was there and got us the all important goal.”

He adds: “Not just Bill and Luke, we also have Hammilton Gomba, who is the fastest of the three. So brace yourself for more youngsters.”

Ndiraya also believes that will encourage coaches to invest in the development of youngsters instead of recycling players.

“It is a risk from our end to really trust a youngster, an 18-year old, to start in a big game, at a big institution like Dynamos but I think its paying dividends and its also going to inspire other coaches to play the youngsters.”

“We have seen players being recycled in a long time and I think the onus is on us as coaches to play these boys so that we develop our football,” he added.

