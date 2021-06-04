Chelsea have announced that they have extended the contract of veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva by another year.

Silva (36) joined The Blues from PSG at the beginning of the current season and signed a one year deal.

After a relatively succesfull season at Stamford Bridge, the club has rewarded him with a contract extension.

” Following the Champions League final, Chelsea Football Club has exercised an option to extend Thiago Silva’s contract by one year, taking his time at Stamford Bridge into a second season,” Chelsea said in a statement.

“The Brazilian’s first Chelsea campaign could scarcely have gone much better. A composed and classy influence in the heart of our defence from the moment he arrived on a free transfer from PSG, Thiago Silva featured 34 times in all competitions and scored twice.”

