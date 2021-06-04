Tanzanian giants Simba SC are set to loan out Zimbabwe international Perfect Chikwende back to FC Platinum.

Chikwende charmed the Tanzanian big spenders when he produced a man of the match display and scored the solitary strike, when Pure Platinum Play edged Simba in a CAF Champions League clash in Harare in January.

He was snapped by Simba thereafter and signed a 2-year deal but has seen very little in terms of game time in Tanzania.

Soccer24 has it on good authority that he will be loaned to FC Platinum next season.

