An incensed Norman Mapeza has bemoaned ‘poor officiating’ during FC Platinum’s 1-2 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Chibuku Super Cup, describing it as ‘killer of the game.’

The defending PSL champions took an early lead through Silas Songani but Bruno Mtigo came on to score a late brace which propelled Madamburo to a 2-1 victory in a clash which lived up to it’s billing.

For Mapeza though, referee Thabani Bamala’s performance was both decisive and regrettable.

“It’s sad,” said a livid Mapeza after the game.

” This makes football lose its value. Somebody cannot just come and take the show like this.”

” This is just a pre season and if we can get such officiating now even before the start of the season proper, where are we heading. We can’t just have somebody come and kill football. It’s not that I am saying we should not lose but it’s the manner we are made to lose.

” Like I said that we are still in pre season where we are preparing the players psychologically and these are kind of things that affects them. The whole of second half he was against my boys. It’s sad,” he added.

