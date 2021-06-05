Warriors left back Onismor Bhasera scored an injury time equaliser to rescue SuperSport United from the jaws of defeat, in their 1-1 draw with Chippa United in the final game of the 2020/21 DStv Premiership season.

Kaitano Tembo’s men went into the clash seeking to finish the campaign on a high but saw themselves on the backfoot in the second half, when substitute Andile Mbenyane thrust the Chilli Boys ahead in the 72nd minute.

Right at the death, when it appeared they were headed for defeat, Bhasera rose high to head in the equaliser for Matsatsantsa, from a corner kick.

The Pretoria-based side finished 5th on the table.