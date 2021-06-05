Harare will be divided again tomorrow when arch-rivals Dynamos and CAPS United clash in the latest installment of the derby, this time in the Chibuku Super Cup.

The two rivals will lock horns for the first time in the history of the derby behind closed doors due to measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges are on the back of two consecutive victories- a 4-0 drubbing of Yadah and a 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba.

It is the manner in which DeMbare put Yadah to the sword which sent a message to local teams that they mean business this season.

Makepepe on the other hand, head into the clash in high spirits, having registered their first victory in the competition- a 2-1 triumph over Herentals.

The clash has the ingredients for a thriller, with both both sides coming into it on the back of wins.

CAPS will be hoping that in-form Ishmael Wadi will carry his shooting boots, which have enabled him to score three goals in the competition so far.

DeMbare will be hoping that exciting young winger Bill Antonio will continue with his fine form which has served as a reminder to the football-loving public that school boys still shine on the biggest stage.

