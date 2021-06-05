Follow our live updates of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup Matchday 3 encounter.
Group 2 – FH
Chicken Inn 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs
Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Nekati, Ndlovu, Makatela, Jackson, Mhlanga, Dzingayi, Gaki, Majika, Amidu, Chirinda.
Byo Chiefs XI: Bizabani, Moyo, Msebe, Musiyiwa, Chikosa, Jaricha, Nyahunzwi, Ndlela, Antwi, Mkolo, Veremu.
Group 3 – SH
Manica Diamonds 2-0 Black Rhinos
74′ Goal!!! Mudehwe completes his brace.
4′ Goal!!! Marshall Mudehwe opens the scoring with a curled freekick.
Group 1 – FT
Harare City 2-1 Herentals
82′ Goal!!! Tino Benza pulls one back for Herentals.
45′ Goal!!! Clive Rupiya doubles the lead for Harare City.
2′ Goal!!! City take the lead.