Zimbabwe-born defender Tivonge Rushesha has been retained by Swansea after the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Championship club confirmed the development in their official list of players who will stay.

The Warriors hopeful missed the majority of the previous campaign after suffering a serious injury during training in December last year.

The 18-year old damaged a cruciate ligament at a time he was hoping to break into the first team.

Rushesha, a right back, was yet to play his first game in the senior team but featured on the bench.

He is yet to fully recover from the setback.

Here is Swansea’s retained list of players.

Adrian Akande, Steven Benda, Ryan Bennett, Jake Bidwell, George Byers, Ben Cabango, Rio Campbell, Brandon Cooper, Ollie Cooper, Liam Cullen, Yan Dhanda, Cameron Evans, Jay Fulton, Jordon Garrick, Josh Gould, Matt Grimes, Ben Hamer, Harry Jones, Joel Latibeaudiere, Jamal Lowe, Ryan Manning, Lincoln McFayden, Kyle Naughton, Connor Roberts, Tivonge Rushesha, Korey Smith, Josh Thomas, Lewis Webb, Morgan Whittaker, Daniel Williams.