Zimbabwean pair of Admiral Muskwe and Tawanda Maswanhise have been offered new deals at English Premier League side Leicester City.

According to Leicester Mercury website, Muskwe has already accepted the offer and signed a contract extension with the club. His deal was set to expire at the end of this June after returning to the club from a loan spell at Wycombe Wanderers in the last six months of the previous campaign.

The Warriors striker has been at the club since 2016, coming through the junior ranks.

Maswanhise, another academy product, is yet to accept the contract offer and Leicester look to retain his services ahead of next season.

The 18-year old, who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents, has featured prominently in City’s U18s. He made an appearance in the senior team matchday squad when he sat out in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the English Premier League in May.