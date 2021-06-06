Government has approved Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s proposal to stage a youth football tournament in Bulawayo.

Through his Marvelous Nakamba Foundation, the Aston Villa midfielder will host a tournament consisting of 8 teams countrywide, slated for 19 and 20 June this year.

We are reliably informed that the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has approved the tournament.

It will feature Highlanders, Dynamos, Njube Spurs, Hwange Dynamo, Albun Academy, Bulawayo City, Ajax Hot Spurs and Chicken Inn- specially players who are aged 17 and below.

