Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere admits many, if not most people did not believe he would play regularly at French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon, after he made the move from Le Havre.

The 25-year old Highfield-bred star joined Les Gones from Havre after a trailblazing 2019/20 campaign for the latter, in which he scored 20 goals and provided four assists in an injuries-affected season.

Kadewere walked into a Lyon side with a star-studded attack of captain and Dutch winger Memphis Depay, Cameroonian hotshot Karl Toko-Ekambi and big Frenchman Mousa Dembele.

He (Kadewere) admits not many believed he would command a regular place in Rudi Garcia’s side.

“Most people didn’t think I was going to get a chance to play when I went to Lyon, but I am happy I managed to achieve those statistics,” the lanky striker, who is back in the country, told The Sunday Mail.

“It’s something that I didn’t think would happen, but with the work I put in there and also the gift from God, everything came into place. I am really happy and I am very proud of myself,” he added.

Tino scored 10 goals and provided three assists in his debut season in the French top-flight.