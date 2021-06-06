Follow our live coverage of today’s action in the Chibuku Super Cup Matchday 4.

Group 1- FT

CAPS United 1-1 Dynamos

91′ Freekick to Dynamos, taken into the box and Makarati heads wide.

90′ Yellow Card to Tafa (CAPS)

88′ Temwanjira and Nadolo replace Mushunje and Sianchali.

87′ Antonio tries from a range but his shot goes off target.

86′ CAPS Sub:Tavariwsa, Hachro and Tumba replace Wadi, Chitiyo and Sarupinda.

80′ CAPS applying pressure as they search for the late winner.

79′ Sarupinda tries to square the ball to Balakasi but Appiah makes a crucial block to thwart the danger.

78′ Big Chance!!! Nyoni with a brilliant run before crosses the ball to an unmarked Wadi who fails to keep his head down…heading over from an unmissable position.

72′ Sianchali turns and shoots a brilliant volley from a range, but the effort is superbly tipped over by Mateyaunga.

60′ CAPS Sub: Nyoni replaces Tulani.

55′ Dynamos gets three successive corner kicks but they are wasted.

50′ Big Chance!!! Appiah fails to hit the target after getting to the end of a cross.

46′ Dynamos Sub: Appiah replaces Jaure.

Patson Jaure slipped and fell in the tunnel with reports reports suggesting that he collapsed when the team was coming out for the second half. The Dynamos captain did not return for second half and was replaced by Sylvester Appiah. He is in stable condition now and is receiving medical attention.

45′ Goal!!!! Dynamos strikes back through Mushunje’s deflected shot.

45′ Three minutes added.

42′ Goal!!! Wadi with some great work before setting up Joseph Tulani who finishes the attack to send CAPS ahead.

41′ Dynamos get two successive corner kicks. No trouble for CAPS.

35′ Play now concentrated in the midfield and becoming a bit physical.

28′ Big Chance!!! Mushunje with a point blank header from a freekick. Mateyaunga stops it on the line.

25′ Sianchali with a great run, linking up well with Nyahwa but the attack is thwarted. Mateyaunga collects.

23′ Corner kick to Dynamos, cleared.

17′ Big Chance!!! Sarupinda gets the ball inside the box, crosses it to Wadi who heads on target. However, Mvula quickly reacts and saves the effort.

15′ Sarupinda steps up to take the set-piece but his effort goes straight to the wall. Nyenye follows up but his shot his is blocked again.

13′ Wadi with a great run but is impeded by Jaure who concedes a freekick on the edge of the box. Sarupinda and Nyenye behind it.

10′ Dynamos picking up the tempo after a slow start.

9′ Sianchali goes past Mavhurume, tries to cut the ball back but Mvula quickly reacts and pick the cross.

5′ Corner kick to Dynamos, cleared.

3′ CAPS dominating the early pace as they search for an early opener.

2′ Big Chance!!! Tulani breaks away after receiving a long through ball. However, his heavy first touch draws the keeper forward and they collide. The ball rolls out for a goalkeeper.

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Jaure, Makarati, Murwira, Jalai, Mavhunga, Nyahwa, Mushunje, Mutudza, Antonio, Sianchali.

CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Mavhurume, Nyenye, Tafa, Mpofu, Karembo, Sarupinda, Chitiyo, Wadi, Tulani, Balakasi.

Group 2 – FT

Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo City

90+2′ Nkhulungo with a brilliant delivery but Dhlodhlo fails to connect the cross. Big chance wasted.

90′ Three minutes added.

88′ City Sub: Ndlovu replaces Machisi.

86′ Goal!!! Sibanda converts the penalty kick, 1-0 to Highlanders.

83′ Penalty!!! Navaya brought down inside the box, keeper Ariel Sibanda to take it for Highlanders.

79′ Navaya breaks free and tries a shot inside the box but his effort goes straight to the keeper who blocks.

77′ Yellow Card to Mukandi (City).

73′ Yellow Card to Munorwei (City).

71′ Navaya gets the ball into the back of the net but the effort is ruled out for an offside.

70′ Unmarked Sibanda tries to taps in the ball but a timely interception by L. Ncube saves the day for City.

66′ Freekick to City in a dangerous position. Taken straight to goal and Sibanda punches it away for safety.

65′ Nvaya’s header goes over.

60′ Highlanders Sub: B. Sibanda replaces Muziwethu Dlamini.

58′ Corner kick to Highlanders, cleared.

56′ Yellow Card to L. Ncube (City).

51′ City Sub: Dhlodlo replaces Mutasa.

50′ Freekick to Highlanders, effort takes a deflaction and misses the target by inches.

49′ Yellow Card to Mutasa (City).

48′ City all over the place as they force Highlanders into own half.

Halftime

45′ Corner kick to City, played short before the ball is crossed into the box. Danger cleared.

43′ Machisi tries a deeping shot to beat the keeper who is not on the line. His effort goes over.

40′ Pace slowing down from both ends as play concentrates in the midfield.

32′ Citys gets a freekick, taken into the box but again, it evades everyone and the ball goes out for a freekick.

28′ Freekick to City, taken into the box but find no takers again and the ball goes out for a goalkick.

25′ City coming out of their shells as they make another attack. Machisi’s low cross, however, finds no takers and keeper collects.

25′ City with a rare attack from a set-piece but it ends in an offside.

21′ Dhlamini delivers a dangerous cross but comes out and thwarts the danger.

20′ Unmarked Navaya gets the ball inside the box, his tame shot, however, is saved by the keeper.

18′ Corner kick to Highlanders, keeper comes out to tap it it away, danger cleared.

15′ Highlanders controlling the early pace.

11′ Silla gets some space and shoots from a range. His effort is not bad but goes inches over the bar.

8′ Mhindirira tries cut into box but is muscled off from the ball.

6′ Corner kick to Highlanders, played short and City clear their lines.

5′ Highlanders getting more space as they continue to make runs into the box.

4′ Lunga with a snapshot but Ncube goes airborne and collects the ball.

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Dhlamini, Mhindirira, Lunga, Masuku, Silla, Siamalonga, Mpelele, Ndlovu, Ncube, Navaya.

City XI: B. Ncube, L. Ncube, Sibanda, Moyo, Munorwei, Mukandi, Ncube, Machisi, Nkhulungo, Mutasa, Chinyerere.

Group 3 – SH

Cranborne Bullets 0-0 Tenax

Group 1 – FT

Yadah 0-1 ZPC Kariba

49′ Goal!!! Jahane Sibanda sends ZPC ahead with a long range effort.