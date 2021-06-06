Patson Jaure slipped and fell in the tunnel when the team was coming out for the second half in the Harare Derby against CAPS United on Sunday.

The Dynamos captain received medical attention and was in stable condition when the action resumed. However, he did not take part after the interval and was replaced by Sylvester Appiah.

According to coach Tonderai Ndiraya, Jaure, who played the entire first half with no signs of wearing out, is now fine.

“We are lucky his OK. I have talked to him and he said he is OK,” Ndiraya said in his post match interview

“You don’t want to have changes at the back, it disturbs the rhythm of the game, but I’m happy Sylvester come on and stabilised things.

“But it was sad to lose our captain, we didn’t have his leadership in the team.”

The match ended 1-1 with Joseph Tulani opening the scoring in the 42nd minute after a well worked move by Ishmael Wadi before Barnabas Mushunje’s deflected shot three minutes cancelled out the lead going into the break.