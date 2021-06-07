Georginio Wijnaldum has reportedly signed a contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain after he snubbed Barcelona on the last minute.

The Dutchman had made a verbal agreement with the Catalan giants following the end of his contract with Liverpool and was set to complete his transfer this week.

However, PSG jumped in and made a better offer which changed the mind of the midfielder. It’s believed the French club offered almost double what Barca had tabled and the Liga side had no intention to raise their bid.

According to reports, Gini has now signed a three-year-deal and a confirmation of his signing will be announced soon.

Georginio Wijnaldum has just signed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, confirmed and done deal. Medicals pending in the next hours then it’ll be official. Agreement until June 2024. 🇳🇱✍🏻 Gini changed his mind yesterday – he’s not joining Barça and he’s now a new PSG player. https://t.co/HOs6YcGsPA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021