Talent Chawapiwa has admitted he had a poor campaign in the just ended season but vowed to work on himself during the break.

The midfielder made twenty appearances across all competition but mostly played as a substitute.

Speaking to the Hmetro, Chawapiwa said: “My season has been okay but not that great because I haven’t been getting much game time.

“But it’s all in the past now looking forward to the next season and I need to work harder so that I can play as much as I want.

“I’m also happy that my team has been doing well in the league and we have managed to be in the top two and that’s something that makes us happy as a team.

“I know it’s not easy but I promise to do my best and will just do all I am required to do as a player, if given a chance to play.”

AmaZulu finished in second place and booked a Champions League spot for the first time in their history.

And the Zimbabwean is expected to be part of the Usuthu squad in the inter-club competition.

He added: “It’s an achievement for the team and it’s something that excites us as players.

“Everyone at the club is happy about the qualification.

“And I can’t wait for the champion’s league experience and I’m just hoping to do all I can to help the team in any way I can.”