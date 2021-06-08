Former Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi has sent a heartfelt message to his wife, Arsema, after she attained a law qualification.

The 33-year-old China-based forward was not present at the celebrations but sent a message to congratulate his other half.

“Congratulations my wife. Sorry I can’t make it to celebrate with you but just know that I’m super proud of you you. I love you,” reads the letter which Arsema shared on Instagram when she announced that she has graduated.

Mushekwi is currently in China where the 2021 football season is going on.

He has scored seven goals in eight matches in the Chinese second-tier, and also provided four assists.

Mushekwi and Ghebrehiwot have been together for some time and got married two years after their engagement.