Two Zimbabwean players have been released by their EPL clubs while five stars have been retained ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The pair of defender Ethan Takudzwa Kachosa and striker Jimiel Takunda Chikukwa are no longer with Leeds United.

Kuchosa, 18, who was named the best Academy player at the club in 2019, was released in May and went on to sign a contract with League One side Sunderland.

The retained players include midfielder Marvelous Nakamba who will remain at Aston Villa next season and Leicester City pair of striker Admiral Muskwe and academy product, Tawanda Maswanhise.

Muskwe, 22, recently signed a new contract while Maswanhise was offered a new contract but is yet to accept the offer. The 18-year old has featured prominently in City’s U18s but made an appearance in the senior team matchday squad when he sat out in the 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the English Premier League in May.

Other Zimbabweans retained by an EPL club are Micheal Ndiweni who is a midfielder at Newcastle United and Reiss Nelson of Arsenal.