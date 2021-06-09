The president of Cameroon Football Association (Fecafoot) Seidou Mbombo Njoya has dismissed reports suggesting that the Afcon 2021 will no longer be held in January next year.

The rumours followed after the draw ceremony for the tournament and the World Cup qualifiers were postponed to later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Njoya cleared the air on the rumours, declaring that the competition will go on as scheduled in Cameroon.

He said on Twitter: “Our country will host the Afcon 2021 in January 2022. Fecafoot is committed to working alongside the Government to produce a football jamboree that will be the first of its kind in Africa as desired by Dr Patrice Motsepe.”

Zimbabwe are among the twenty-three teams that qualified for the competition set for January next year in Cameroon. The other place will be taken up by the winner in the postponed match between Benin or Sierra Leone.