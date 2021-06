Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced Stuart Baxter as their new coach.

Baxter is replacing Gavin Hunt who was sacked last month due to poor results.

We welcome back one of our own, Coach Stuart Baxter as we embark on the next phase of our journey as Amakhosi.

He is introduced by the Head of Technical, Molefi Ntseki who talks to him about being back home.#Amakhosi4Life #WelcomeBackBaxter pic.twitter.com/sBqFxGBCu7

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 9, 2021