The Euro 2020 tournament will take place from June 11, 2021 – July 11, 2021.

The competition will be held across 11 different cities in Europe with the semi-finals and final to be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.

Portugal are the defending champions, having won the 2016 edition in what was their first tournament win.

TV Info

The Euros will be broadcast live on SuperSport TV.

How do teams qualify for the knockout stages?

The group winners, runners-up and the best four third-placed teams will qualify to the round of 16.

Groups

The tournament will be made up of for six groups comprised of four teams.

Positions will be determined firstly by points then goal difference, and lastly by the head-to-head record between the teams.

Group A:

Teams: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland.

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Friday June 11

9 pm – Turkey vs Italy, Rome

Saturday June 12

3 pm – Wales vs Switzerland, Baku

Group B

Teams: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia.

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Saturday June 12

6 pm – Denmark vs Finland, Copenhagen

9 pm – CAT Belgium vs Russia, St Petersburg

Group C

Teams: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia.

Matchday 1 Fixtures

Sunday June 13

6 pm – Austria vs North Macedonia, Bucharest

9 pm – Netherlands vs Ukraine, Amsterdam

Group D

Teams: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Sunday June 13

3 pm – England vs Croatia, London

Monday June 14

3 pm – Scotland vs Czech Republic, Glasgow

Group E

Teams: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia.

Matchday 1 Fixtures:

Monday June 14

6 pm – Poland vs Slovakia, St Petersburg

9 pm – Spain vs Sweden, Seville

Group F

Teams: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany.

Matchday 1 fixtures

Tuesday June 15

6 pm – Hungary vs Portugal, Budapest

9 pm – Germany vs France, Munich

*All times CAT.