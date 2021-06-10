Tinotenda Kadewere has clinched another endorsement deal.

The France-based striker is now the brand ambassador of UK-based money transfer service Senditoo. He joins a number of local public figures, like musician Sandra Ndebele, who are signed to the brand.

Speaking after signing the deal, Kadewere said: Tino, said: “Senditoo are a respected brand who are doing incredible work in Zimbabwe at all levels. Their passion for youth empowerment and development will go a long way in inspiring and shaping the future leaders of tomorrow.

“I am looking forward to raising awareness of the brand and being an influential voice for the causes that we are both passionate about.”

The endorsement deal, meanwhile, follows after the player was also named Zimbabwe Tourism ambassador at the start of this year.

He also secured a short term deal with local clothing store 4 May International a few months ago.