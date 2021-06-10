Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has cleared the air on the meetings he is having with coaches of Premier Soccer League clubs.

In an attempt to assemble a strong squad for the upcoming Cosafa Cup slated for next month, the firebrand Croat this week met with Harare City’s Lloyd Chitembwe and Dynamos’ Tonderai Ndiraya, who are both his assistants, as well as Yadah’s Genenis Mamombe, CAPS United’s Darlington Dodo and Herrentals’ Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva, to seek their recommendations as far as players for the regional showpiece are concerned.

Logarusic said he met them and will continue to meet others, to build a relationship with local coaches.

“I try to talk to every coach to seek recommendations from them because most of the coaches are recommending some players- players who can be used for Cosafa, qualification for CHAN next year or even World Cup qualifiers,” he said.

“I’m trying to build relationships with the coaches, something which we couldn’t do last time and what we have to do is we need to be united. As a unity we can make progress and I don’t want to be isolated, I want to stay in touch with all of them and listen to their opinions.”

Logarusic also revealed that he will travel to other parts of the country to meet coaches there.

“Already I have met five coaches, today I met other two, tomorrow I’m going to meet another coach then I travel to Bulawayo to meet coaches there and then we focus on Cosafa after, ” the Croat said.

