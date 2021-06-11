The Marshall Munetsi Foundation (MMF), has donated soccer kits and balls to a school in Marshall Munetsi’s rural home.

The Stade de Reims midfielder, who is in the country on season break, announced the news on Social Media and also thanked his partners in the foundation.

He said the donation was made after the school authorities made a plea during a meeting last week.

“Last week at Kadyamadare Primary School (in) my rural home, we discussed with the school authorities and they spelled out the need for soccer kits and balls, (and) yesterday we donated kits and 8 soccer balls.

“Thank you Sagewood Inc, a Marshall Munetsi Foundation partner, for the donation,” Munetsi posted.

The France-based midfielder has also been helping children in his home area of Mabvuku where he pays the school fees for 60 scholars at Mabvuku Primary and Donnybrook Primary.