On a sad note, we report the death of former Dynamos coach David ‘Yogi’ Mandigora.

He was 64.

The 1980 Soccer Star of the Year died in Harare this morning though his cause of hie death is still unknown.

Mandigora started his footballing career at a very young age. He played soccer from the under 10, 12 and 14 age groups before joining Dynamos Football Club at 16. Having joined the Glamour Boys as an U-16 player in 1973, he only got to play in the first team in 1977.

He would be crowned Soccer Star of the Year in 1980.

As a coach, Yogi led Dynamos to the 2007 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title and reached the semi-final of the Champions League.

He returned to DeMbare in 2014 to replace Callisto Pasuwa but would get sacked half way through the season.

Mourners are gathered at number 9 Goshaw Road, Vainona.

