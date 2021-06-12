Kylian Mbappe says he is currently happy at PSG is uncertain as to whether the club is the best place for him when his contract expires next year.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away to Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Speaking to France Football, Mbappe spoke of his happiness at PSG, but admitted that he was unsure over whether it is the ideal club for him.

“I have to make the right decision and it is difficult… and [I must] give myself every opportunity to make a good decision,” he told France Football.

“I am in a place that I like, where I feel good, but is this the best place for me? I still don’t have the answer.

“PSG understand my requests because they know that I am not going to make any treacherous move,” he said.

“Being a great player is also knowing how to do things in a clean and classy way off the field.”

