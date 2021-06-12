The draw for the inaugural Marvelous Nakamba Foundation’s Under-17 tournament was done in Bulawayo on Friday.

Eight teams will compete in the competition, starting in the group stage. The games will be played at Luveve and White City Stadiums from 19-20 June.

Ajax Hotspur, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City and Hwange Dynamo are in Pool A which will use Luveve while Pool B has Highlanders, Njube Spurs, Dynamos and Manicaland Juniors.

Albun Academy, which is owned by Alois Bunjira, was supposed to take part in the tournament but last minute changes saw them replaced by Manicaland Juniors.

