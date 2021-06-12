The Zimbabwean duo of Tapuwa Kapini amd Walter Musona have returned to the South African top-flight following a court ruling on Saturday.

The pair’s team, Sekhukhune FC, was declared champions of the National First Division after they were awarded three points from their game against Polokwane City. The case had been taken to court with Royal AC challenging the award of points.

However, the uphold the initial decision and have declared Sekhukhune the winners of the league.

The development means Kapini has now captained a second club to the top-flight from the second tier after doing so with Highlands Park a few years ago.

Related posts:

  1. Zim pair unveiled at SA NFD club
  2. Another Zim player face uncertain future in SA after the sale of second top-flight club
  3. Kapini reveals what happened to his famous number 00 Bosso jersey and his Warriors shirts he wore at Afcon
  4. Tapuwa Kapini returns from long-term injury