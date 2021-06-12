The Zimbabwean duo of Tapuwa Kapini amd Walter Musona have returned to the South African top-flight following a court ruling on Saturday.

The pair’s team, Sekhukhune FC, was declared champions of the National First Division after they were awarded three points from their game against Polokwane City. The case had been taken to court with Royal AC challenging the award of points.

However, the uphold the initial decision and have declared Sekhukhune the winners of the league.

The development means Kapini has now captained a second club to the top-flight from the second tier after doing so with Highlands Park a few years ago.

The CHAMP is here, Team Sekhukhune HOYE. pic.twitter.com/tXDyg1NKRt — tapuwa campos kapini🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@tkapini7) June 12, 2021